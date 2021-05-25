Spokane County COVID-19 case rate continues to increase

The Spokane County coronavirus case rate has increased this month, according to new data from the health district.

For the most recent two full weeks in May, Spokane County had a case rate of 306 cases per 100,000 people. The two-week case rate was 285 cases per 100,000 residents this time last week.

Young people keep testing positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County despite vaccines being widely available.

Kids, teenagers and young adults are still testing positive in disproportionate numbers. Nearly 80% of the county’s cases in the past month have been in residents who are 49 or younger.

Kids and teenagers 10 to 19 years old accounted for nearly 18% of COVID-19 cases during the past month, and adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are also disproportionately testing positive for the virus.

The region’s percentage of positive tests also continues to go up. The current test positivity rate in Spokane County is 12%.

The silver lining in Spokane County is that it appears COVID hospitalizations continue to trend slowly downward.

In the most recent week, there were six hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, down from the week before, when there were nine hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

Local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 201 cases and one additional death Tuesday.

So far, 630 county residents have died due to COVID-19.

Since Friday, 252 of the more than 700 newly confirmed cases have been a result of backlogged data from the Department of Health. About 500 cases have been confirmed in the past five days in Spokane County residents.

There are 68 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 33 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday.

There are 29 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.