Village Centre Cinemas reopening Airway Heights, Wandermere locations this week
UPDATED: Tue., May 25, 2021
Village Centre Cinemas is resuming operations at its two Spokane-area theaters this week following a temporary closure spanning more than a year because of the pandemic.
Cinemas are reopening in Airway Heights and Wandermere on Friday.
The Airway Heights location, 10117 W. U.S. Highway 2, will kickoff its reopening Memorial Day weekend with five movies at varying showtimes.
Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere, 12622 N. Division St., will feature more than 10 movies daily, also with varying showtimes.
Village Centre Cinemas patrons who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are not required to wear a mask, according to the company’s website.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.