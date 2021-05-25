Village Centre Cinemas reopening Airway Heights, Wandermere locations this week

Village Centre Cinemas is resuming operations at its two Spokane-area theaters this week following a temporary closure spanning more than a year because of the pandemic.

Cinemas are reopening in Airway Heights and Wandermere on Friday.

The Airway Heights location, 10117 W. U.S. Highway 2, will kickoff its reopening Memorial Day weekend with five movies at varying showtimes.

Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere, 12622 N. Division St., will feature more than 10 movies daily, also with varying showtimes.

Village Centre Cinemas patrons who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are not required to wear a mask, according to the company’s website.