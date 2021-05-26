Deputies arrest trio suspected of stealing more than $15,000 in tobacco products from Chattaroy store

Deputies have arrested three of four suspects in a burglary that cost a Chattaroy store up to $21,000 in losses and damage, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Chattaroy Quick Stop lost between $15,000 and $20,000 in tobacco products and vape pens to a group of four burglars May 18, the release said.

Working off tips from community members, a Spokane County detective was granted a search warrant for a home in the 2800 block of North Cherry Street in Spokane Valley, the release said.

Early Wednesday morning, deputies apprehended three young people with the assistance of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Service Group, Spokane Valley Police Investigative Unit Detectives and Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies, the release said.

Braden Waters, 22; Joleigh Waters, 19; and Patrick Mackey, 18, all face recommended charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft, the release said. They are booked in Spokane County Jail and their bonds had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the jail roster.

As the investigation continues, deputies expect more arrests.

The department asked the remaining suspects to show remorse and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10066422, to turn themselves in. Deputies asked that anyone who helped before or after the burglary also call Crime Check and identify themselves, according to the release.