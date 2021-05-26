GSL basketball roundup: Tyson Degenhart scores 26 points, Mt. Spokane tops Cheney in league game

Roundup of Wednesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 88, Cheney 26: Tyson Degenhart scored 26 points and the Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-4, 0-1) in a 4A/3A game. Kobe Simpson added 11 for Mt. Spokane. Joshua Whiteley led Cheney with nine points.

Gonzaga Prep 70, Lewis and Clark 33: Jayden Stevens scored 21 points and the visiting Bullpups (3-1, 1-0) defeated the Tigers (2-4, 0-1) in a 4A/3A game. Hodges Flemming added 20 points with four 3-pointers for Gonzaga Prep. Gentz Hilburn led Lewis and Clark with nine points.

Ferris 64, Mead 62: Nathan Hocking scored 14 points and shot 8 for 11 from the free-throw line and the Saxons (2-3, 1-0) topped the visiting Panthers (0-4, 0-1) in a 4A/3A game. Zack Reighard led Mead with 20 points and two 3-pointers.

Central Valley 81, University 61: Teagen Hoard scored 19 points, Gavin Gilstrap added 14 and the Bears (4-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Titans (3-2, 0-1) in a 4A/3A game. Conrad Bippes led U-Hi with 19 points and Brian Caldera had 16.

West Valley 58, East Valley 56: Turner Livingston had 14 points and shot 4 for 6 at the line and the visiting Eagles (2-2, 1-0) came from behind in the fourth to beat the Knights (0-4, 0-1) in a 2A game. Blaine Vasicek added 13 points for WV. Joe Hofstee had 25 points and Luke Holecek added 12 for East Valley.

Pullman 65, Othello 29: Ayden Barbour shot 6 for 7 at the foul line and scored 18 points and the Greyhounds (2-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Huskies (2-2, 0-1) in a 2A game. Grayson Hunt added 18 points and Steven Burkett had 16 points with four three-pointers for Pullman. Jorge Buenrosto had 14 points with four three-pointers for Othello.

Clarkston 61, North Central 60: Misael Perez scored 15 points, Wyatt Chatfield added 12 and the Bantams (4-0, 1-0) edged the visiting Indians (1-4, 0-1) in a 2A game. Levi Edwards led NC with 25 points and six 3-pointers.

Shadle Park 56, Rogers 51: The visiting Highlanders (4-1, 1-0) topped the Pirates (1-3, 0-1) in a 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 50, Lewis and Clark 38: Sitara Byrd scored 29 points and the visiting Bullpups (3-1, 1-0) topped the Tigers (2-3, 0-1) in a 4A/3A game. Andie Zylak paced LC with 13 points.

Cheney 48, Mt. Spokane 38: Emma Evans and Mia Goodloe scored eight points apiece and the Blackhawks (1-3, 1-0) beat the Wildcats (1-3, 0-1) in a 4A/3A game. Jaimyn Sides and Allison Nelson scored eight points apiece for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 48, Mead 40: Laney Erickson scored 16 points, Elliot Hencz added 12 and the Saxons (1-4, 1-0) defeated the visiting Panthers (3-1, 0-1) in a 4A/3A game. Alicia Suggs led Mead with 15 points.

Central Valley 59, University 36: Grace Geldien scored 14 points with 13 rebounds, her fourth consecutive double-double, and the Bears (4-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Titans (3-2, 0-1) in a 4A/3A game. Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 12 points.

West Valley 63, East Valley 38: Neveah Sherwood scored 13 points, Chloe DeHaro added 11 and the visiting Eagles (4-0, 1-0) beat the Knights (2-2, 0-1) in a 2A game. Mataya Green led EV with 16 points and Ellie Stowell added 11.

Othello 47, Pullman 46: Annalee Coronado led Othello with 15 points and three 3-pointers, Maciah Tovar added 12 and the visiting Huskies (1-3, 1-0) held off the Greyhounds (2-1, 0-1) in a 2A game. Meghan McSweeney scored 14 points and Elise McDougle added 12 for Pullman.

Clarkston 80, North Central 23: Ashlyn Wallace and Maggie Ogden scored 17 points apiece and the Bantams (5-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Indians (1-3, 0-1) in a 2A game. Kendall Wallace added 15 for Clarkston. Hannah Hamilton led NC with eight points.

Shadle Park 68, Rogers 16: Izzy Boring scored 19 points and the visiting Highlanders (2-2, 1-0) beat the Pirates (0-4, 0-1) in a 2A game. Josey Lawrence added 16 for Shadle Park. Sydney Vining led Rogers with 12 points.