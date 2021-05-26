Baseball

High-A West: Spokane at Eugene, 7:35 p.m. College: Pac-12: Washington at Washington State, 3 p.m. WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: East Valley at North Central, 7 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: East Valley at North Central, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL: Rogers, Mead, Lewis and Clark, Ferris, Mt. Spokane at Mead Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.

Slowpitch softball

High school: GSL: Central Valley at Cheney, Ferris at Shadle Park, Gonzaga Prep at Rogers, East Valley at Mt. Spokane, Mead at University, Lewis and Clark at North Central, all 4 p.m.

Track and field

College: NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas, 11:30 a.m. NCAA Division III Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

High school boys: GSL: Rogers at Othello, 4 p.m.; North Central at Shadle Park, 6; Lewis and Clark at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, University at Central Valley, Mt. Spokane vs. Mead at Union Stadium, all 6:30; East Valley at West Valley, Clarkston at Pullman, both 7.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.