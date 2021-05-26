Semi crashes on I-90 in Spokane, spilling wood chips on highway and forcing closure of exit
UPDATED: Wed., May 26, 2021
A crashed semi spewed a truckload of cedar wood chips onto Interstate 90 on Wednesday afternoon not far from downtown Spokane, forcing the closure of an exit.
At around 4:20 p.m., a semi carrying cedar bark chips on the westbound I-90 off-ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 195 tipped over, spilling its contents on the road, according to a tweet on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Twitter page.
Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the Washington State Patrol spokesman, said the semi did not strike any other vehicles, and the driver suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed for an extended period as a tow company cleaned up the chips, Sevigney said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.