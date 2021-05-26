Water your lawn every other day to save money? Spokane officials plan to pitch idea to ratepayers

It’s more of a nudge than a mandate.

City officials are placing the finishing touches on a resolution that would encourage – but not require – Spokane residents to limit lawn watering to every other day.

The resolution would ask residents at odd-numbered addresses to water on odd-numbered days of the month, and the opposite for residents of even-numbered addresses.

“It includes a number of benefits for our community and for our water system,” said Marlene Feist, the city’s director of public works. “Of course, it does help the customer themselves with lowering their bills if they can water less over the summer months.”

As a resolution, the program is nonbinding and would not be enforced.

The resolution is expected to be voted on by the Spokane City Council in the coming weeks. It was discussed Monday by the council’s Public Infrastructure and Environmental Sustainability Committee.

The resolution will also include a request that residents limit daytime watering, according to City Council President Breean Beggs, because it is ineffective due to evaporation.

The city expects to mail information to residents about the effort with utility bills in June, according to Feist.

Limiting water usage saves ratepayers money in at least two ways, according to city officials.

Not only can conservation save residents on their monthly city utility bill – especially after the city approved last year a new system that charges prolific users higher water rates – but it can help offset the need for infrastructure improvements to the city’s water delivery system.

As Spokane grows, increased demand for water could force the city to construct additional water towers that meet peak demand.

“If we can get people to adopt strategies that use less water over time, then we can reduce the amount of money we spend making capital investments in the system that allow for greater capacity,” Feist said.

From an environmental standpoint, the city views the conservation effort as a way to protect the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, which sits beneath and exchanges water with the Spokane River.

Reducing lawn watering is intended to help lower the city’s peak water usage, which typically occurs during the summer months. The city draws its water from the aquifer.

Purely for the sake of good landscaping, city officials have also argued that overwatering can lead to shallow root growth, while a limited watering schedule can actually help lawns and landscaping withstand a Spokane summer.

“It helps with your landscape health, growing down the root systems so that you have landscaping that’s more resilient in the hottest part of the summer, the driest part of the summer,” Feist said.

Spokane Parks and Recreation has agreed to model the every-other-day schedule in an effort to both save water and prove that the reductions can be made without negatively impact park visitors’ experience.

The resolution is just one of several ongoing initiatives the city has taken up to reduce water usage. It aligns with the goals of the administration’s Water Conservation Master Plan, adopted in 2020, and the City Council’s Water Resources Collaboration Group.