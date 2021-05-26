Will face masks survive a waning pandemic? Spokane Masks believes so

So much for the phrase “mother knows best,” which is also a song title from the Disney film “Tangled.” When Shallan Knowles decided to sell masks at the start of the pandemic to supplement diminished income just over a year ago, her mother doubted her daughter.

“When I told my mom I was going to start a mask company, she groaned,” Knowles said from her West Central home. “She said, ‘Are you really going to profit off of your friends?’ I told her that I hoped that we would be able to expand well beyond my friends.”

It’s safe to say that Knowles, 42, the editor of the travel publication Out There Outdoors, who has a wide circle of pals, went well beyond her friend network since nearly 12,000 face coverings from her company, Spokane Masks, have been sold to date. It’s a remarkable success story for a startup.

Masks have been purchased by customers in each of the 50 states. “I never imagined that it would have gone this well,” Knowles said. It’s not surprising considering the quality and styles of the varied cotton masks, which range from small to large and one- to three-ply.

Knowles still sells masks, which are handcrafted by her mother-in-law, each day. However, now that the mask mandate has ended, is this the swan song for Spokane Masks? “I don’t think so,” Knowles said. “It’s slowed down from last year, but people are still buying masks.

“My neighbor still wears her mask since she had a reaction to the vaccine. And then there are fully vaccinated people like me who feel vulnerable going into an indoor public place without a mask. And then there are the variants from India. It feels weird for me without a mask.”

It’ll be curious if a segment of the population makes like parts of Asia, which has sported masks for decades. “I think masks are going to be around for quite a while,” Knowles said.

According to a recent Washington Post article, masks for those younger than 12 will be required in class, according to former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb.

“We’re just in the beginning of the waves of the coronavirus. The way we’re going to live is going to change,” Knowles said. “A mask helps protect our community. If you don’t like a mask, buy a more comfortable mask.”

The CDC noted how masks protect people from spreading germs, and Knowles believes her mask kept her from catching airborne illness. “I think we can protect ourselves with a mask, and, if we are sick, isn’t it polite to wear a mask?” Knowles said.

Some of Knowles’ masks have a local touch, such as her latest, a lilac-patterned face covering and a number of Gonzaga options. Washington state sports are represented with Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders masks.

A healthy percentage of Knowles customers are local. “I love that,” Knowles said. “I’m all about supporting Spokane stores, and it’s so cool when I go to Rocket Market and see someone with one of our masks. I can’t help but ask if I can take a photo so I can post it. I might be a little obsessed.”

Who can blame Knowles if she goes a little over the top? For Knowles to effectively pivot during a crisis is impressive.

Now that her mask sales have slowed, Knowles has developed a number of eco-sustainable products such as reusable paper towels, cloth napkins and a market tote with a wine bottle pocket in the middle.

“It’s for the environment,” Knowles said. “When you buy Kirkland paper towels, you’re supporting a company that is depleting the Canadian boreal forest. We have flannel paper towels that you can reuse.”

Count on future products to be redeveloped, and the masks will continue to be marketed. “I believe this is just the beginning of our way of life,” Knowles said.

“A portion of the population will wear masks long-term.” Knowles’ aforementioned mother, Kathy Wilson of Coeur d’Alene, is still taken aback by the demand for her daughter’s masks.

“My mother is continually surprised by how well we’re doing,” Knowles said. “But she is in Idaho where masks aren’t the norm.

“It amazes me how different it is 30 miles from here when you cross the border into Idaho. But regardless of where we are, you have the choice to wear a mask, and I think it’s still a good idea.”