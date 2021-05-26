Woman cited in I-90 pileup that injured eight for allegedly driving with a suspended license

A Spokane woman was driving on a suspended license with four young children in her SUV when she hit the center median on Interstate 90, causing an eight-car pileup Tuesday evening, officials said.

Camilla A. Zachary, 33, was driving her Ford Explorer east on I-90 just after 5 p.m. when she hit the median and pushed the barrier into westbound traffic, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At the time, Zachary had four children in her car ranging in age from 2 to 12, according to the state patrol.

A Honda Accord swerved to get out of the way of the barrier that was pushed into traffic, but still hit the concrete, as did a GMC Sierra, the state patrol said.

While swerving to avoid the barrier, the Honda also hit a Buick. A GMC Canyon hit the other GMC, which had already hit the barrier.

Another GMC Sierra then struck the barrier, followed by a Dodge Ram and a Honda Civic that hit debris.

Zachary was not injured but was cited on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, wheels over the center line and a seat belt violation. Zachary’s prior criminal history in Spokane is limited to a speeding ticket in January, according to court records.

The 2-year-old boy in Zachary’s car was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and the other children were uninjured, according to WSP.

The driver of the Honda Accord, Eliseo F. Dumalo, 47, of Cheney was injured and taken to the hospital.

Christopher R. Butler, 43, of Mead, who was driving the first GMC Sierra, was also injured. The drivers of the last five vehicles were uninjured.

According to WSP, none of the cars were totaled but five had reportable damage. Portions of I-90 in the area were closed until just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Spokane Fire Department said one person was injured critically, though it wasn’t clear Wednesday who that was.