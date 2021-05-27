Arts Wrap: Hilton Als, Best of Broadway, Spokane Arts’ ‘Figure’ and Avenue West

Als at SCC ‘Diversity Dialogues’ series

The Hagan Center at Spokane Community College will feature author and essayist Hilton Als next in its virtual “Diversity Dialogues” series at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The presentation is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed at scc.spokane.edu/live.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning essayist, Als’ work has often appeared in the New Yorker, where he became a staff writer in 1994 and a theater critic in 2002. Als is an associate professor of writing at Columbia University and has taught at Yale University, Wesleyan University and Smith College in the past. For more information, visit scc.spokane.edu/live.

STCU Best of Broadway

STCU Best of Broadway is returning to Spokane, but the cost of taking a full-scale production will require ticket sales at full capacity. That is, social distancing between seats will not be possible. Organizers “encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated” in order to “lessen the risks for all and ensure a safe crowd environment.”

Season tickets are available; tickets for individual shows are expected to go on sale sometime this summer. For more information, visit broadwayspokane.com.

Spokane Arts’ ‘Figure’ exhibit

Celebrating the human form in a range of mediums including photographs, paintings and drawings, Spokane Arts’ “Figure” will showcase the work of several regional artists at the Chase Gallery from June 1-July 30.

The exhibit will feature Spokane-based artists Hannah Charlton, Janelle Cordero, Sally Jablonski, Posie Kalin, Kayleigh Lang and Egor Shokoladov and Idaho-based artists Lindsey Johnson and Meagan Marsh Pine.

“Figure,” which showcases the work of several local queer artists, is one of six programs set to be featured during the 2021 Spokane Queer Art Walk.

The Chase Gallery, located in Spokane’s City Hall, which is currently closed to the public pending public health restrictions, will only be available online at spokanearts.org/chase-gallery. If restrictions are lifted, the exhibit will be opened for in-person viewing.

For more information, visit spokanearts.org/programs/chase-gallery and contact Mika Maloney, Spokane Arts program manager, at mika@spokanearts.org.

Wood carver, acrylic artist at

Avenue West

Local artist Tracy Fowler’s upcoming exhibit at Avenue West Gallery will showcase his twin passions: fishing and woodcarving. Fowler first learned the art of fish carving in 2006 while living in Wasilla, Alaska. Now having mastered the art, he specializes in salmon, trout, halibut and rockfish carvings using burl wood such as maple, oak and bastogne burl.

Fowler is a member of Inland Northwest Woodturners and has won several awards for his work. The gallery will also be showcasing a series of portraits by acrylic artist Sam White. The portraits are etched or carved into leather and painted.

“My art is my escape from life,” White said in a news release. “It centers me and releases my inner mind and thoughts. When I get fired up, I’m almost in a trance; when I think back, I have no idea how many pieces of art I’ve done. A question I often ask myself is, ‘where do all these faces come from?’ “

Open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Avenue West Gallery will display both exhibits from June 3-July 31. For more information, visit avenuewestgallery.org and call (509) 838-4999.

Riverfront Park basketball court mural

Following last Friday’s grand opening, Coeur d’Alene-based artist Joshua Martel has begun painting Riverfront Park’s five-hoop basketball court complex. The court will be closed during the mural installation, but the progress will be visible to park visitors as Martel and two mural apprentices continue to paint over the next month. For more information, visit spokanearts.org/artists/joshua-martel.