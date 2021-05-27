Blustery, dusty day to give way to blast of heat, meteorologists say

Meteorologists predict the dusty gray sky Thursday in Spokane will melt into a warmer weekend.

Thursday brought trace amounts of rain, strong winds and blowing dust, said Miranda Cote, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

After temperatures climb and fall over the weekend, Spokane can expect summery-hot days next week, Cote said.

Temperatures will reach a high of about 65 Friday and a low of 42, with possible lingering showers, Cote said.

Saturday could bring lower temperatures near 40 and outlying areas north and west of Spokane could get frost Saturday morning, Cote said. The high should creep up to 73 by midday, Cote said.

By Sunday, Spokane can expect a high of 80 followed by 85 Monday. Tuesday through Thursday should hit a high of 90 each day.

A low pressure system swinging across the area will be responsible for the climbing temperatures next week, Cote said.