Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard joining Kelly Olynyk and Brandon Clarke at Canada’s training camp

Gonzaga senior guard Andrew Nembhard and former Zags’ Kelly Olynyk and Brandon Clarke are among 21 players attending Canada’s senior national team training camp next month.

Training camp will be held June 16-24 at the Toronto Raptors temporary training facilities in Tampa, Florida, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine protocols in Canada. The roster, which includes 14 NBA players, will be trimmed to 12.

Canada will host one of four FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments June 29-July 4 in Victoria, British Columbia, as it attempts to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Nembhard has played on several Canadian junior national teams and he was on the 2019 senior team with Olynyk, Kevin Pangos and Kyle Wiltjer.

Olynyk recently wrapped up his best NBA season statistically, averaging 13.5 points and 7 rebounds. He averaged 19 points and 8.4 boards after being traded to Houston in March.

Clarke, who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in his second season with Memphis, which is tied 1-1 with Utah in the Western Conference playoffs.