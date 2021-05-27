Ismael Munguia delivers in ninth inning, Eugene Emeralds walk-off Spokane Indians

Ismael Munguia delivered a two-out base hit in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Eugene Emeralds over the visiting Spokane Indians 5-4 in the third of a six-game High-A West series at PK Field on Thursday.

The left-handed hitting Munguia came to bat with runners on the corners and went the opposite way off Indians closer Shelby Lackey.

Lackey (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and two hit batters. It was his second blown save of the season.

The Emeralds (14-7) tied it two batters earlier when Indians right fielder Niko Decolati couldn’t come up with a running catch at the track off the bat of Brandon Martorano which went as an RBI triple.

Decolati was the hitting star of the game for Indians (7-14). He went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and scored three times. Aaron Schunk went 3 for 5 and Eddy Diaz had a pair of hits, RBIs and stolen bases.

Indians starter Helcris Olivarez allowed three earned run on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Moises Ceja and PJ Poulin tossed two hitless, scoreless innings of relief apiece.

Travis Perry (3-0) earned the win for the Ems with four innings of relief. He allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

The series continues on Friday at 7:30 p.m.