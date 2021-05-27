Washington State draws late kickoff time for season opener against Utah State

Fans will have to stay up late to catch Washington State in the season opener against Utah State.

Along with two other early-season matchups, the Pac-12 Conference announced a kickoff time and television assignment for WSU’s Sept. 4 opener, which is expected to be the first game of the Nick Rolovich era played in front of a normal crowd.

The Cougars and Aggies will kick off at 8 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Networks, according to a conference press release.

There won’t be another late start time for at least two more weeks, however. On Sept. 11, WSU’s home game against Portland State will kick off at 3 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.

The Cougars will open the conference season one week later, hosting Kedon Slovis and USC for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff that will air nationally on Fox 28.

It was also announced that WSU and Arizona will kick off at 6 p.m. in their Nov. 19 matchup at Martin Stadium. That game will also be available on the Pac-12 Networks.

The conference has revealed three potential kickoff times, and two potential TV networks, for the Nov. 26 Apple Cup against Washington. The Cougars and Huskies will either start at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. in Seattle. The game will be shown on Fox 28 or FS1.

The remaining television assignments and kickoff times will be made using a six- or 12-day schedule.