Sports >  WSU football

Washington State draws late kickoff time for season opener against Utah State

UPDATED: Thu., May 27, 2021

Washington State players enter the field before an NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Associated Press)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Fans will have to stay up late to catch Washington State in the season opener against Utah State.

Along with two other early-season matchups, the Pac-12 Conference announced a kickoff time and television assignment for WSU’s Sept. 4 opener, which is expected to be the first game of the Nick Rolovich era played in front of a normal crowd.

The Cougars and Aggies will kick off at 8 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Networks, according to a conference press release.

There won’t be another late start time for at least two more weeks, however. On Sept. 11, WSU’s home game against Portland State will kick off at 3 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.

The Cougars will open the conference season one week later, hosting Kedon Slovis and USC for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff that will air nationally on Fox 28.

It was also announced that WSU and Arizona will kick off at 6 p.m. in their Nov. 19 matchup at Martin Stadium. That game will also be available on the Pac-12 Networks.

The conference has revealed three potential kickoff times, and two potential TV networks, for the Nov. 26 Apple Cup against Washington. The Cougars and Huskies will either start at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. in Seattle. The game will be shown on Fox 28 or FS1.

The remaining television assignments and kickoff times will be made using a six- or 12-day schedule.

