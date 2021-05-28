Area roundup: San Diego’s Carter Rustad allows one hit in shutout win against Gonzaga

From staff reports

Carter Rustad threw a complete-game, one-hitter as San Diego routed Gonzaga 9-0 Friday at Patterson Baseball Complex.

The Toreros (32-12, 18-8) hurler had five strikeouts and just one walk.

Ryan Sullivan provided the love hit of the game for the Bulldogs (33-16, 20-6), which came in the third inning.

Jack Costello had three RBIs for San Diego.

Washington 14, Washington State 7: Will Simpson had three RBIs and two runs as the Huskies (20-29, 6-20 Pac-12) topped the Cougars (25-23, 12-17) at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning, UW scored six runs to take a lead it would not give up. The Huskies added four insurance runs in the seventh.

Jacob MeKeon paced WSU with two RBIs on two hits, while Kodie Kolden and Kyle Manzardo also added two hits apiece at the top of the order.

College softball

Jocelyn Alo hit a solo home run and a costly Washington error allowed for an inside-the-park home run as top-seeded Oklahoma topped the Huskies 4-2 in the first game of their NCAA Super Regional series in Norman, Oklahoma.

Kinzie Hansen’s fifth-inning single went under the glove of UW centerfielder Jadelyn Allchin which allowed two runs to score, giving the Sooners the 4-1 lead.

Game 2 is at noon Saturday.