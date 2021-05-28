Boat registrations are at the highest in 12 years. Here’s how to stay safe on the water.

By Amanda Zhou Seattle Times

Peak boating season is just around the corner and there may be more newbies out on the water.

During the pandemic, more people have sought outdoor spaces – including on the water.

New boat sales in Washington were up 12% last year and the number of vessel registrations were the highest in 12 years, according to the Northwest Marine Trade Association.

“A lot of new people are out boating and paddling,” Rob Sendak, Washington State Parks boating program manager, said in a statement. “While boating is typically a safe activity, accidents do occur unexpectedly.”

Canoeing or kayaking can be a calming way to pass the day but they do come with risks. According to Washington State Parks, 22 people died in fatal boating accidents and six people went missing last year. About half those incidents occurred on nonmotorized vessels and 70% of the victims were not wearing a life jacket.

Next week is National Safe Boating Week. Here are some tips from Washington State Parks: