Cooking with Cannabis: A citrus treat that’s perfect for sunny May days

By Mary J. White EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

Are you all, like me, feeling like you can breathe a little easier? Now that we’re into a beautiful spring and vaccinations are available to adult populations, it seems like things are turning around. I mean – lilacs! Birds! Sun! It’s just the best time of year to get outside and do fun stuff and, oh yeah – try my incredible new recipe for Citrus Curd.

I don’t know if you’re familiar with curds but think a lighter lemon pie filling that you use like jam. This curd will take your toast to a new dimension and make your yogurt feel very fancy.

This tart tangy curd is one of my favorite things. My folks used to bring it back from Canada, and even though my mom always reminded me it was full of butter and sugar, I did not care. A big glob of this on hot buttered toast … heaven!

Make my Stoned Sea Salt Shortbread (recipe in my book “EveryDayMaryJ” and on my website, www.maryjwhite.com) and sandwich two cookies together with curd – your grown-up guests will love you even more.

But as always, make sure you know the tolerance of whomever is enjoying your goodies to avoid a negative experience. Try this with all lemon and be amazed at the puckery fun, or use part orange, grapefruit, or lime for a whole different vibe.

Green Citrus Curd

The great thing about this recipe is you can play with the butter. Maybe use all infused butter, or tailor it to your tolerance. If you use the 6 tablespoons of infused butter, remember that your curd will have approximately 300 mg of THC. I’ve found that 3 tablespoons infused butter and 3 tablespoons regular butter gives the best taste, but you adjust to your preference. Once you’re finished, you can figure about 10 mg of THC per tablespoon. Be smart!

Ingredients

3 eggs, room temperature

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon each orange and lemon zest (or just lemon – up to you)

1/4 cup orange juice (Note: If you want a super lemony curd, leave out the orange and use all lemon juice and zest)

1/4 cup lemon juice

6 tablespoons infused canna butter (adjust to your tolerance), cut into small chunks

Dash vanilla

Pinch salt

Directions

Put eggs, sugar, and zest into a saucepan and whisk till blended.

Turn the heat to medium, and add the juices and the butter. Whisk constantly till the butter is melted and the curd is thickening. Don’t let this boil or you could get scrambled eggs.

When the curd is thick and there are teeny bubbles, remove from heat.

If bits of zest bug you (I like ’em, but it’s up to you), strain thru a sieve with medium holes. Stir in the vanilla and salt, then let cool in a bowl before covering and storing in the fridge.

The curd will thicken up as it cools. Yields about 2 cups.

Add to toast, biscuits, ice cream, parfaits or anything else that you think could use a little citrus twist.