GSL basketball roundup: Mead girls top University in first meeting between teacher, pupil

Mead girls coach Quantae Anderson has known University first-year coach Jazmine Redmon since the former Gonzaga and professional player was in the seventh grade.

“It looked like two coaching staffs that kind of knew what the others were up to,” Anderson said.

Olivia Moore scored 15 points and the Panthers beat the visiting Titans 47-26 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Friday.

Eliannah Ramirez and Ally Moore led U-Hi with six points apiece.

Mead (4-1, 2-0) strengthened its position in the Greater Spokane League standings, while U-Hi (2-3, 0-2) is in a rebuild mode. Four players graduated off of the 2020 roster and are now playing Division I basketball.

“(University) came out and we matched their intensity,” Anderson said. “That was one of our things, we wanted to make sure we came out really intense.”

“It’s a building year for University and I’m very, very proud of my girls,” Redmon said. “We’ve been working on our defense and they turned it up on defense and they know how to play defense – now we just have to carry that over to offense. Those are our next steps, but we’re getting there.”

Moore buried a pair of 3-pointers late in a sluggish first half to put Mead up 19-13 at intermission. The Panthers scored the first seven points of the third quarter, including a 3 by Moore, to go up double-digits.

“Buckets weren’t falling on both ends,” Anderson said. “There were some good shots, there were some rushed shots. And then in the second half I felt like we got calm, started trusting our stuff and trusting our teammates.”

Mills hit a short jumper, Ramirez made a pair at the line and the Titans trailed 33-18 after three quarters.

The Titans scored six straight to start the fourth, but Moore scored inside to restore a 15-point lead with just under 2 minutes left.

Lewis and Clark 67, Cheney 47: Ashlee Everstine scored 21 points, Macey Grant added 19 and the visiting Tigers (3-3, 1-1) beat the Blackhawks (1-4, 1-1) in a 4A/3A game. Emma Evans led Cheney with 16 points.

Central Valley 67, Mt. Spokane 38: Grace Geldien had a fifth consecutive double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Bears (5-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (1-4, 0-2) in a 4A/3A game. MJ Bruno scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter for CV. Destiny Kamalu-Vargas scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 46, Gonzaga Prep 43: Kendall Omlin scored 14 points, Kacey Spink added 13 and the visiting Saxons (2-4, 2-0) beat the Bullpups (3-2, 1-1) in a 4A/3A game. Lydia Myers led G-Prep with 16 points.

Clarkston 60, Shadle Park 39: Ashlyn Wallace scored 25 points and the visiting Bantams (6-0, 3-0) topped the Highlanders (2-3, 1-1) in a 2A game. Izzy Boring led Shadle with 15 points.

West Valley 70, Pullman 45: Naveah Sherwood and Abbie Sicilia scored 14 points apiece and the Eagles (5-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-3, 0-2) in a 2A game. Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 21 points.

Othello 45, Rogers 28: Annalee Coronado had 15 points and the visiting Huskies (2-3, 2-0) beat the Pirates (0-5, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game on Friday. Sydney Vining had 12 points for Rogers.

Boys

University 70, Mead 60: Conrad Bippes scored 20 points, point guard Jeremiah Sibley had 19 and the visiting Titans (4-2, 1-1) topped the Panthers (0-5, 0-2) in a 4A/3A game.

“The only thing holding him back is is himself,” U-Hi coach Garrick Phillips said of Bippes. “He is his biggest critic and, you know, how he handles adversity is a big deal for him. He’s worked really hard on that and, and when he handles adversity, he’s really really good.”

Mead got off to a 14-1 start, but U-Hi scrambled back and trailed by four after one.

Bippes scored a couple of inside buckets and U-Hi grabbed its first lead at 30-29. But Brycen Gardner nailed a pair of 3s late and Mead led 34-30 at intermission.

Bippes’ dunk drew U-Hi within two midway through third. Sibley had seven points in the frame and U-Hi led 55-50 after three.

“He’s hard to guard,” Phillips said of Sibley. “He’s so smart. His basketball IQ is off the charts and he’s a great great leader for us. But yeah he can create his own shot anytime he wants.”

A 7-2 spurt by the Panthers tied it early in the fourth, but Bippes scored on consecutive possessions and U-Hi went up by five with just over 2 minutes to go.

Ryan Mount finished with 18 points for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 78, Central Valley 75: Connor Marll hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds to go in the fourth quarter and the visiting Wildcats (5-0, 2-0) came from behind to defeat the Bears (4-1, 1-1) in a 4A/3A game. CV had two chances to tie but did not convert. Tyson Degenhart scored 27 points and was 9 of 9 from the line for Mt. Spokane. Dylan Darling scored 18 points and Ryan Clay added 16 with four 3-pointers to lead CV.

Gonzaga Prep 43, Ferris 36: Jayden Stevens scored 15 points and the Bullpups (5-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (2-4, 1-1) in a 4A/3A game. Darric Blockman led Ferris with 11 points.

Lewis and Clark 67, Cheney 44: Landon Lewis scored 18 points, Getnz Hilburn had 12 and the visiting Tigers (3-4, 1-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-5, 0-2) in a 4A/3A game. Josh Whiteley led Cheney with 17 points.

Pullman 58, West Valley 46: Grayson Hunt scored 13 points, Ayden Barbour added 12 and the Greyhounds (3-2, 2-0) beat the Eagles (2-3, 1-1) in a 2A game. Blaine Vasicek led WV with 18 points.

Shadle Park 75, Clarkston 55: Jamil Miller scored 26 points with four 3-pointers and the Highlanders (5-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Bantams (4-1, 1-1) in a 2A game.

Othello 55, Rogers 46: The visiting Huskies (3-2, 1-1) beat the Pirates (1-4, 0-2) in a 2A game. Details were unavailable.