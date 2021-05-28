Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill owners opening restaurant at former Lindaman’s location

After Lindaman’s Gourmet-To-Go closed more than two years ago, it left many South Hill residents without a neighborhood gathering spot that served made-from-scratch meals.

Longtime friends and Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill owners Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin are hoping to change that with plans to open The Summit Kitchen & Canteen in the building formerly occupied by Lindaman’s at 1235 S. Grand Blvd.

“We’ve always wanted to open multiple locations,” Pereira said. “Between building Lost Boys’ and the pandemic, it took a little longer than we thought. Once I found out the old Lindaman’s location was available, I hopped right on it … I was 100% determined this was the spot for us and kind of consider it an iconic location in Spokane.”

Pereira and Goodwin signed a 20-year lease for the new restaurant with St. John’s Cathedral, which owns the building.

“We’re really excited about this spot. Especially where it is – there’s not a lot available in that area,” Pereira said.

Renovations began earlier in this month to convert the building into The Summit Kitchen & Canteen. The building is undergoing repairs to its roof and flooring, which was salvaged from Roosevelt Elementary, Pereira said.

“We are hoping to preserve the history of it and hopefully the history of Lindaman’s,” he said.

The Summit Kitchen & Canteen’s concept will be “kind of a cross between Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill and Lindaman’s,” Pereira said.

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill, 6325 N. Wall St., is a north Spokane neighborhood establishment that serves comfort food in a friendly environment.

Lindaman’s, which had been in business 35 years, gained a following for its homemade potpies, soups, pastas and desserts. It was also one of only two espresso bars in Spokane when it opened in 1984.

The Summit Kitchen & Canteen’s menu – still under development – will include Angus beef burgers; cheesy, melt-style sandwiches; breakfast items and pastries made in-house. The restaurant will have a dedicated fryer for gluten-free menu items.

Pereira is also planning to provide several to-go menu options for nearby hospital employees.

The Summit Kitchen & Canteen will feature a new coffee area serving locally-sourced coffee and espresso. The restaurant also will offer 20 taps with craft beer from Inland Northwest brewers; handcrafted cocktails and an upgraded nonalcoholic cocktail menu.

Pereira said the idea for an upgraded nonalcoholic cocktail menu was sparked partly by a discussion on the Spokane Guild Foodies Facebook group mentioning a first-of-its-kind nonalcoholic bar that recently opened in Denver.

“There were a lot of comments on that post and pretty much at that point, I said, ‘Let’s upgrade this,’ ” Pereira said of the nonalcoholic cocktail menu.

The menu will include mocktails of traditional drinks, such as the old fashioned, Pereira added.

The Summit Kitchen & Canteen is slated to open in September.

Pereira, a Ferris High School graduate, is looking forward to opening the business in the community where he grew up.

“We’re not just in it to sell food, beer and drinks,” he said. “We want to be a part of a community. We are looking forward to spreading what we do at Lost Boys’ to the South Hill.”