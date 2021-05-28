Niko Decolati hits 3-run homer, Spokane Indians down Eugene

Niko Decolati hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to blow open a tight game and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 7-1 in the fourth of a six-game High-A West series at PK Park on Friday.

Decolati went 2 for 4 with two runs for the Indians (8-14).

Spokane got an RBI triple from Michael Togila in the second inning and he scored on a groundout for a 2-0 lead.

Franklin Labour hit his third homer of the season in the bottom half to halve the deficit for Eugene (14-8).

The Indians came back with two in the third. Decolati scored from third on a groundout, then Willie MacIver hit an RBI double. MacIver finished 3 for 5.

Indians starter Chris McMahon (2-0) allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

The series continues on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.