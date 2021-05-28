University of Idaho partnering with Alaska Airlines for Pullman-Moscow to Boise flights

The Idaho State Board of Education approved a proposal allowing Alaska Airlines to re-establish air service between Moscow-Pullman and Boise airports.

The agreement, passed by the board Thursday, would provide flights five days a week between Moscow-Pullman Regional Airport and Boise Airport.

The Moscow-Pullman airport, which is a few miles from the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus, has been without air service to Boise for several years.

Under the agreement, the University of Idaho would guarantee annual payments up to $500,000 for three years if the flights fail to generate revenue, according to the board.

The arrangement will “help improve student recruitment efforts in the Treasure Valley,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement.