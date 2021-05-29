In the Garden: Friends of Manito plant sale returns with new format

By Susan Mulvihill For The Spokesman-Review

Details: This sale is by appointment only. To schedule your 30-minute time slot and view the plant list, go to thefriendsofmanito.org/plant-sale/. Members of the Friends of Manito will receive a discount on their plant purchases. To become a member, go to thefriendsofmanito.org/join-tfm/.

There are a lot of happy gardeners in the Inland Northwest these days. Why? They love plant sales. While the events are being held in a different format to keep shoppers safe, they still provide opportunities to take home new plants for their gardens.

One of the most eagerly anticipated sales begins in a few days. The Friends of Manito will hold its spring plant sale from Thursday through Saturday the first two weekends of June.

The sale will feature perennials, shrubs, ornamental grasses, vines, succulents, as well as home and garden décor. There will also be an impressive selection of berry plants including blackberries, red and black currants, gooseberries, raspberries and alpine strawberries.

Shoppers must sign up for an appointment on the Friends of Manito website before they can peruse the offerings in the plant sale yard east of the Gaiser Conservatory in Manito Park. Refer to the information box for details.

There will be COVID-19 restrictions in place during the sale. All shoppers are asked to maintain a social distance of 6 feet, and unvaccinated shoppers must wear a mask.

Members of the Friends of Manito will receive a 10% discount on their plant sale purchases. Don’t despair if you’re not a member yet: You can join now or on the day of the sale.

The online plant list contains so many gems, I’m trying to calculate how many I can fit into the back of my car. Here are a few that really stand out:

Clematis – Did you know that in addition to the vining form of clematis, there are also bush forms? The latter has caught my eye on the plant list. Rain Dance and Violet Stardust grow to 42 inches and 24 inches in height, respectively. They perform well in full sun to part shade and are hardy down to zone 3.

Coral Bells (Heuchera) – There are so many color variations of coral bells available now that it can be difficult to choose. Their evergreen leaves and hardiness to zone 4 make them an excellent selection. My picks are Grape Expectations with purple foliage, creamy white flowers and a height of 12 inches; 8-inch-tall Spearmint with its silvery green leaves and pink blossoms; and Toffee Tart, which features caramel-colored leaves and is also 8 inches tall. Have you noticed plant breeders often give food names to their creations? They must go through the naming process right before lunchtime.

Cranesbill (Geranium) – When I saw photos of the chartreuse-tinged foliage contrasting with violet flowers, I knew Anne Thomson must come home. She is hardy to zone 4 and will grow in full sun to part shade. Height: 15 inches.

Hens and Chicks (Sempervivum) – If you’re looking for bombproof plants with intriguing leaf colors, you’ll understand why I will be checking out Black, Blue Ice and Cobweb. The first two are hardy to zone 3 while Cobweb is rated for zone 5. Hens and chicks are easy to grow and very tolerant of inhospitable conditions. Height: 1 to 6 inches.

Peony (Paeonia) – A gardener can never have too many peonies because they brighten up springtime gardens with their colorful beauty. Coral Sunset has semi-double coral and rose blossoms. Lemon Chiffon is an Itoh peony with double lemon-yellow flowers. Both are super hardy down to zone 3. Height: 24 to 32 inches.

Phlox – Thank heavens breeders have been perfecting disease-resistant phlox because they make a delightful addition to the landscape. Cloudburst has lavender flowers with pink eyes and, as you might guess, Kung Fuchsia features fuchsia-pink blooms. Both are hardy to zone 4 and prefer full sun. Height: 16 to 28 inches.

Plant sale co-coordinator Gabi Tilley is really looking forward to the sale.

“I love talking to people,” she said. “They often bring in photos of plants they’ve bought at previous sales, and they’re doing so well. I love finding homes for all my little children.”

Proceeds from the sale will fund projects in Manito Park and support the many free educational activities that the Friends of Manito offers to the community throughout the year.

Susan Mulvihill is author of “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” She can be reached at susan@susansinthegarden.com. Watch this week’s “Everyone Can Grow a Garden” video at youtube.com/susansinthegarden.