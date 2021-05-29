More than 20,000 pounds of meatballs and pork patties recalled because of potential allergens

By Howard Cohen Miami Herald

At least 20,025 pounds of fully cooked, not shelf stable meat and poultry meatballs and pork patties have been recalled because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.

The recalled meat products, made by King’s Command Foods, a Kent, Washington-based company, contain egg, milk, and/or wheat, which are known allergens. These ingredients were not declared on the products’ labels.

The meat and poultry items were produced on Jan. 8 and 15 and March 3, 2021.

The following products are subject to the recall:

• 10-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “3.75 oz RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE” and with code 2549616/72314 and “USE BY 3/2/2022.” These contain undeclared wheat.

• 15-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “3.0 oz RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE” and with code 72314 and “USE BY 3/2/2022.” These contain undeclared wheat.

•15-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “0.50oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS” with code 72148 and “USE BY 1/7/2022.” These contain undeclared egg.

• 14-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “0.50oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS WITH SAUCE” with code 72147 and “USE BY 1/7/2022.” These contain undeclared egg.

• 10-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “0.5 OZ CHICKEN AND BEEF MEATBALLS” with code 72180 and “USE BY 1/7/2022.” These contain undeclared milk.

• 10-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “0.50 oz MEATBALLS” with code 01380 displayed beneath the barcode and “USE BY 1/14/2022.” These contain undeclared egg and milk.

• 10-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “.5 oz HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS” with code 00133 and “USE BY 1/7/2022.” These contain undeclared milk.

• 20-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “.5 OZ ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS” with code 72182 and “USE BY 3/2/2022.” These contain undeclared egg.

The recalled products are also marked with establishment number “EST. M1515A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for food service use in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the problems were found when King’s Command “determined that allergen-containing ingredients may have co-mingled with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergens.”

As of Saturday, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to anyone eating these meat products.

If you are concerned about an illness after consuming the meat products you’re advised to contact a health care provider.

The concern is that some of these products may still be in food service freezers. If you bought any, you’re urged not to eat them. Toss them or return to the place of purchase.