South-central Idaho man gets 30 years for child pornography
UPDATED: Mon., May 31, 2021
BOISE — A south-central Idaho man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for distribution and possession of child pornography.
Forty-seven-year-old Miles Patrick Barclay of Twin Falls received the sentence Friday in U.S. District Court in Boise.
Barclay must serve 25 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He must also pay $27,000 in restitution to victims in the images he possessed. Barclay will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Barclay pleaded guilty in October 2020 to the charges.
Authorities said that in June 2019 he began communicating with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.
Authorities said he asked for explicit images and sent images and videos of child pornography.
Police said a search of Barclay’s electronic devices found hundreds of files of child pornography.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.