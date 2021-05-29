South-central Idaho man gets 30 years for child pornography

Associated Press

BOISE — A south-central Idaho man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for distribution and possession of child pornography.

Forty-seven-year-old Miles Patrick Barclay of Twin Falls received the sentence Friday in U.S. District Court in Boise.

Barclay must serve 25 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He must also pay $27,000 in restitution to victims in the images he possessed. Barclay will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Barclay pleaded guilty in October 2020 to the charges.

Authorities said that in June 2019 he began communicating with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities said he asked for explicit images and sent images and videos of child pornography.

Police said a search of Barclay’s electronic devices found hundreds of files of child pornography.