News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police looking for man who offered to buy girl for $1,000

UPDATED: Sat., May 29, 2021

By Alayna Shulman alaynas@spokesman.com(509) 459-5445

Spokane police are looking for a man who tried to buy a girl for $1,000 Saturday, they said.

Sgt. Michael Huffman said the girl’s mother reported the incident shortly before 3 p.m. near Empire Avenue and Cincinnati Street. 

The girl told her mother a man driving pulled up and offered to buy her for $1,000, Huffman said. When the girl said no, the man started talking to a different group of minors near Glass Park, then left.

The man was described as white and in his 50s with a beard. He was wearing a light hat and shirt, police said. 

He had another man in his maroon Ford F-150 with a Washington license plate of C38119V.

Officers ask that people avoid the truck if they see it, but report the sighting and location to crime check at 456-2233 with reference number 2021-20087067.

