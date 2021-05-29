Woman life-flighted to hospital after head-on crash north of Spokane that police believe may have been DUI

Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a head-on collision that sent two drivers to Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries and may have been the result of driving under the influence, according to a WSP news release.

David Lamburth, 53, was driving northbound on State Route 2 at milepost 308 around 8:20 a.m. Saturday when his Chrysler minivan crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Ford Ranger, the release said.

The Ranger came to rest in a ditch beside the road. A helicopter life-flighted 46-year-old driver Paula Pine of Elk, Washington to Sacred Heart for her injuries, according to the release.

Troopers suspect Lamburth, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was intoxicated at the time of the crash and are recommending charges of vehicular assault and driving under the influence to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office.

He also was life-flighted to the hospital with injuries.