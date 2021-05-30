4 killed, 3 injured in Idaho head on crash
UPDATED: Mon., May 31, 2021
MARSING, Idaho — A crash on an Idaho highway killed four people and injured three others.
A Honda Civic headed north on U.S. 95 near Marsing collided head on with a GMC Sierra pickup truck headed south Saturday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police.
Exactly how the crash happened wasn’t immediately clear. The crash killed all four people in the car, a male and three females ages 16-26, the Idaho Statesman reported.
A witness told police they stopped to help three people escape as the truck caught fire. The 16-year-old boy, 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were taken to a hospital with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
