A Grip on Sports: There are lots of memories from Indianapolis and elsewhere, which seems fitting for the weekend

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Start your engines. Rev them up to the red line. Then relax and watch the professionals do it. That’s our advice for this Sunday.

•••••••

• Watching today’s Indianapolis 500 is probably the No. 1 item on our agenda, though we know it’s not everyone’s cup of Peet’s. NASCAR is more popular among the auto-racing intelligentsia these days and Formula 1 has always been way cooler. But there is still something about the big cars racing more than 200 miles per hour around the brickyard, that’s for sure.

After all, it’s a once-a-year event and the Memorial Day weekend date has helped kick off summer for more decades than we’ve been around.

It’s a hallowed tradition in a world slowly shedding too many of them. So chill some milk, pretend the channel changer is your steering wheel and settle in for at least a few laps of noise, drafting and crashes.

• There is another tradition to indulge today. Watch the Texas Rangers lose a baseball game – and choose the traditional reason why. There are two you can select from. It’s either because the Rangers are on the road – they have lost 11 consecutive games away from home – or it’s because they are playing in Seattle – the M’s have defeated Texas 11 consecutive times at T-Mobile.

If Yusei Kikuchi and the Mariners can win today, it will be an even dozen in both categories.

• We will find out tomorrow morning if Gonzaga will be hosting an NCAA baseball regional this year. The announcement of the 64-team field, and the regional hosts, will be made starting at 9 a.m. Monday morning, just after this column is posted. But the schools in the running to host, 20 of them for 16 sites, were told a couple of weeks ago.

And the Zags were on that short list.

To quote the Beach Boys from 60 years ago, wouldn’t it be nice to have one of the regionals in Spokane? The Bulldogs have been one of the better west coast programs (and one of the better West Coast Conference programs) for many years but when it comes to NCAA play, they usually have to head to Tempe or Los Angeles or Fresno. It’s about time schools from down south make the trek here.

By the way, John Blanchette delves into that subject today with this column.

• Washington State won’t be making the NCAA baseball tournament this year but that doesn’t mean the season wasn’t a success. The Cougars defeated Washington on Saturday to finish 26-23, the best record in Pullman in the past decade.

Second-year coach Brian Green – his first season was interrupted by COVID-19 – is well on his way to rebuilding a once-proud program that had fallen on hard times.

• Yesterday was a hard one for a lot of people. Those who knew Mark Eaton well. Heck, it was hard for those of us who met him years ago and talked with him only for a few moments.

Eaton was, when we met him in the early 1980s in Southern California, a quiet man with a huge frame and a middling interest in basketball. Our conversation took place after a Cypress College basketball game, when Don Johnson’s team was en route to a JC state title.

The story goes Eaton, who really wasn’t all that interested in hoops as a high school player or even going to college, was working on the engine of a Datsun B-210, lying under the car on one of those rolling contraptions. Nothing unusual about that. But his feet were sticking out beyond the trunk in the back.

My recollection of the story was it was Johnson’s car, but in reality it was assistant Tom Lublin who discovered the 7-foot-4 shot blocker. Anyone that big, Lublin and Johnson decided, had to be playing hoops. The recruited him to Cypress, won a state title and Eaton went on to UCLA. Where he rarely played.

No matter. The Utah Jazz saw something, drafted him and he played for years in the middle along with John Stockton and Karl Malone.

You want to know why Stockton was able to roam and make steals so readily? Because Eaton was standing near the rim ready to wipe out any shot that may have resulted if Stockton gambled and failed.

No one in the history of the NBA blocked shots at a higher rate than Eaton. But that wasn’t his greatest legacy. As any story you read will relate, Eaton was a true gentleman who embraced life and always had time to enrich others’ lives as well.

He will be missed.

•••

WSU: The Cougars’ secondary just got deeper. Kaleb Ford-Dement, a starting cornerback at Old Dominion, announced yesterday he’s transferring to Washington State. Theo Lawson has all the details in this story. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college sports, Tommy Lloyd is still a great recruiter, even if he’s doing it for Arizona. … The Pac-12 will have two teams at the softball World Series, as UCLA and Arizona won super regionals Saturday. Washington, however, came up short against No. 1 Oklahoma.

Gonzaga: Kaden Perry may not be the most touted of the Zags’ incoming freshmen, but he was one of the first of his class to commit. And the Battle Ground big man will bring bulk and strength to Spokane. Good health? Right now that’s not in his arsenal. Jim Meehan talked with Perry, who is dealing with a back injury, about how he’s mending. … Whether Perry will someday have a podcast is unknown, but if the recent track record among GU grads is any indication, the answer is probably yes. Justin Reed looks at the quintet of former players with podcasts these days. … Around the WCC, Alex Barcello’s decision to return to BYU helps the Cougars.

CCS: The Sasquatch had an outstanding baseball season, but won’t be able to win a championship due to coronavirus protocols in place among Northwest Athletic Conference schools. Ryan Collingwood has more in this story.

Indians: Spokane continued its good play Saturday night, defeating host Eugene 4-2. Dave Nichols has more.

Mariners: As we mentioned above, the M’s held on to defeat Texas 3-2 last night in Seattle, riding Justin Dunn’s good pitching and a couple of late home runs to victory. … Kyle Lewis has started hitting the ball hard again.

Sounders: The name may be unfamiliar, but Xavier Arreaga has helped the Seattle defense.

•••

• Not sure Michigan is known as a hotbed of high school track, but it should be. At least among milers. Hobbs Kessler, a runner from Ann Arbor High, crushed the prep 1500-meter record last night in Portland. He ran it in 3 minutes, 34.36 seconds, well below the former record of 3:38.26 held by Alan Webb for 20 years. That’s incredible. Until later …