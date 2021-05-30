Spokane police investigating late night crash Saturday that killed 2
UPDATED: Sun., May 30, 2021
A crash just before midnight Saturday killed two people and sent two others to the hospital on Highway 2 near Airway Heights, Spokane police said.
The crash was reported on Highway 2 between Spotted and Russell roads around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. The crash occurred within Spokane city limits, and Major Crimes detectives from the Spokane Police Department were called to investigate the crash.
One person involved was evaluated at the scene by medics, police said.
The highway was fully closed for an investigation, which is continuing.
