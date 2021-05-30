Tyler Fitzgerald homer in eighth lifts Eugene Emeralds over Spokane Indians in finale of series

Tyler Fitzgerald hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth and the Eugene Emeralds beat the visiting Spokane Indians 2-1 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series at PK Park on Sunday.

The Indians (9-14) were limited to two hits by four Emeralds (14-9) pitchers.

Fitzgerald’s homer came on an 0-2 pitch off righty Dugan Darnell, making his High-A debut. Darnell, 23, a minor league free agent, pitched in eight games for Low-A Fresno with a 0.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings.

Eddy Diaz put the Indians on top in the top of the first inning. He reached on a one-out walk and went to second on Brenton Doyle’s single to center. The pair pulled off a double-steal, and when catcher Patrick Bailey’s throw went to the outfield, Diaz scampered home.

It was Diaz’ 11th stolen base of the season and Doyle’s ninth. Diaz is third in the league in steals.

Indians starter Ryan Feltner tossed six shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

The Indians start a six-game series against Tri-City at Avista Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.