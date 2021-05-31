Mariners ace Marco Gonzales scheduled to return to rotation this week

By Lauren Smith Tacoma News Tribune

The Mariners lead the American League in a category that has continually caused roster turnover the first two months of the season: injuries.

Entering Sunday’s series finale against the Rangers, the club had 15 players on the injured list, including 10 pitchers and five position players.

The only major league roster in baseball with more inactive players right now is the Mets, with 17.

For the Mariners, it has seemed in recent weeks that each time one player returns from the IL, another is placed on the list.

Sunday’s game was No. 54 this season, and the Mariners have sent 20 players in all to the IL, already eclipsing last season’s total, which was 17 over the course of 60 games.

But, as much turnover as the roster has seen these first two months, stability seems on the way.

The Mariners are expected to return at least one of their key pieces this week — ace pitcher Marco Gonzales.

Gonzales is scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game against the A’s in Seattle. It would be his first appearance since late April.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said last week the Mariners will monitor Gonzales during the outing, and he is expected to pitch about three or four innings.

Seattle’s reliable left-hander was placed on the IL on April 29 with a left forearm strain after his most recent start against the Astros in Houston.

When speaking with reporters earlier this month, Gonzales said he felt some tightness in his forearm during that outing, and his forearm continued to feel more uncomfortable as the game progressed.

“Warming up for the sixth inning, I just kind of felt like I had a rock in my forearm,” he said. “Really tight. Couldn’t stretch it out. Was still able to throw strikes and compete. I wasn’t in a lot of pain, I just had some tightness.”

Gonzales said he spoke to the club’s training staff following that final inning. Following tests, he was eventually placed on the IL.

Gonzales has dealt with injuries in the past — including undergoing Tommy John surgery back in 2016 — but said he was happy with the progress he’s made during this monthlong stay on the IL and how he has been able to continually throw throughout the stay.

“I was able to continue playing light catch right after that, and kind of keep my arm moving, and that made me feel pretty confident in the structure of everything in there,” he said.

What has been frustrating for Gonzales during the time away from the mound is just having to sit and watch games each night.

“But, I’ve been through my fair share of injuries before, and the way to get through it is to take it day by day, and not let the frustration overcome you at all, and try to channel it into the exercises and workouts,” he said.

Gonzales is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 281/3 innings across five starts this season.