Man fatally shot outside Vancouver home
UPDATED: Mon., May 31, 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was found dead near a Vancouver home Monday morning after reports of gunshots in the Uptown Village neighborhood, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Police responded to a report of gunshots about 5:25 a.m., according to a news release, the Columbian reported.
“When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they located an adult male in front of a residence, deceased,” police said.
The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit was investigating, but it wasn’t unclear what led to the fatal shooting. No more details were released. It’s unclear if there have been any arrests.
