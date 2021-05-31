Man rescued after falling from kayak in Puget Sound
UPDATED: Mon., May 31, 2021
SEATTLE — Seattle harbor units rescued a 31-year-old man after he fell out of his kayak and was in the Puget Sound for at least an hour.
Seattle Police say a harbor unit spotted an empty kayak around 3:30 p.m. Saturday off the shore of Alki Beach. When they got closer, they realized a man was clinging to the side, KOMO-TV reported.
He was wearing a life jacket but had been in the water for at least an hour and was near exhaustion.
The man was brought ashore and taken to the hospital.
