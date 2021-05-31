Mariners rally past A’s in 10th, improve to 5-0 in extras

By Tim Booth Associated Press

SEATTLE – Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Monday for their fifth straight win.

The Mariners improved to 5-0 in extra innings this season.

Oakland took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th on a two-out single by Aramís García off Daniel Zamora (2-0).

The Mariners pulled even on France’s one-out single off Lou Trivino (2-2). J.P. Crawford followed with a one-hopper that first baseman Matt Olson couldn’t handle for an error and rolled down the right field line. France was held at third and, after Jake Fraley was intentionally walked, scored easily on Murphy’s deep fly to right field.

Oakland scored twice in the eighth inning against Seattle’s bullpen. Sean Murphy provided the big blow with an RBI double that just eluded the leaping attempt of Kyle Lewis in center field and tied the game at 4-4.

Top Mariners prospect Logan Gilbert was in line for his first major league victory after throwing six strong innings allowing two runs before Oakland rallied in the eighth.

Seattle reliever Anthony Misiewicz gave up a walk and single to open the eighth, then struck out Jed Lowrie and Seth Brown.

JT Chargois entered but was called for a balk that scored Mark Canha, and Murphy followed with his tying double. Lewis left the game due to right knee discomfort after the inning.

Donovan Walton hit his first homer in the big leagues, a three-run shot off Oakland starter James Kaprielian in the fourth that gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Lewis added an RBI double that ended Kaprielian’s day.

Less than a week ago, Kaprielian shut out Seattle for seven innings while allowing only two hits. This time, he gave up five hits and struck out three, but struggled with his control walking three and hitting two batters.

Roster Shuffle

The Mariners optioned IF Eric Campbell to Triple-A Tacoma with Fraley coming off the injured list. … Seattle traded RHP Sam Delaplane to San Francisco for cash considerations. Delaplane was designated for assignment last week by the Mariners.