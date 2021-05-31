The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Idaho

Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor that crossed road

UPDATED: Mon., May 31, 2021

Associated Press

HAZELTON, Idaho — A man from Hazelton is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a tractor.

The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 at E 990 S, just east of Hazelton, KTVB reported.

Idaho State Police say 46-year-old Rigoberto Avila Gomez was headed east on the highway in a tractor pulling an open-top agricultural trailer. Avila Gomez turned left across the westbound lane, failing to yield to an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 46-year-old Todd D. Bell of Hazelton, hit the side of the tractor. Bell died from his injuries at the scene, police say.

The crash blocked the highway for more than three hours. The incident remains under investigation by state police.

