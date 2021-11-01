The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

District girls soccer roundup: West Valley, Clarkston to meet in 2A title game

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 1, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s District 8 2A girls soccer tournament action.

West Valley 4, Shadle Park 1: Delani Walker scored twice and the top-seeded Eagles (15-2) eliminated the visiting, fifth-seeded Highlanders (7-11) in a semifinal.

Walker, an Eastern Washington commit, scored in the 12th and 67th minutes for West Valley. Isabel Hilsebeck and Gillian Simpson added goals for the Eagles.

Kyleigh Archer had a goal for Shadle Park.

WV’s Aubrey Lobdell made a pair of saves, while Shadle’s McKinlee Grote came up with 10 saves.

The Eagles face second-seeded Clarkston in the district final for the league’s lone bid to state on Thursday.

Clarkston 3, Pullman 1: The second-seeded Bantams (13-4) eliminated the visiting Greyhounds (10-8) in a semifinal.

