District girls soccer roundup: West Valley, Clarkston to meet in 2A title game
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 1, 2021
Roundup of Monday’s District 8 2A girls soccer tournament action.
West Valley 4, Shadle Park 1: Delani Walker scored twice and the top-seeded Eagles (15-2) eliminated the visiting, fifth-seeded Highlanders (7-11) in a semifinal.
Walker, an Eastern Washington commit, scored in the 12th and 67th minutes for West Valley. Isabel Hilsebeck and Gillian Simpson added goals for the Eagles.
Kyleigh Archer had a goal for Shadle Park.
WV’s Aubrey Lobdell made a pair of saves, while Shadle’s McKinlee Grote came up with 10 saves.
The Eagles face second-seeded Clarkston in the district final for the league’s lone bid to state on Thursday.
Clarkston 3, Pullman 1: The second-seeded Bantams (13-4) eliminated the visiting Greyhounds (10-8) in a semifinal.
