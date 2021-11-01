Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Carson J. R. Townsend and Jasmine R. Dokken, both of Spokane Valley.

Leonard J. Lueck, of Spokane Valley, and Beth M. Largent, of Spokane.

Basir Fazli and Ksenia E., both of Liberty Lake.

Fernando Q. Cabrera and Rachel A. Wurn, both of Spokane.

Jason P. Martinez and Sophia R. Smith, both of Spokane.

Nathan T. Rossberg, of Martinez, Calif., and Kearan E. Nelson, of Spokane Valley.

Reed D. Hollensbe and Marissa R. Newman, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Marriage dissolutions granted

Speropoulos, Daniel F. and Larysa

Goode, Michelle J. and Johnny B.

Branden, Jared and Laci

Gumerman, Kesslee A. and Kurt R.

Hunter, Taffy L. and Mathison, Marty E.

Copeland, Amy D. and James E.

Stiller, Wayne A. and Tan, Ping

Evans, William K. and Jeana D.

Godoy, Sara Jo R. and Armando R.

Monson, Gwen A. and Michael C.

Shotts, Tabitha L. and Patrick J.

Osusky, Kyla K. and Jason R.

Segalla, Morgan N. and Jacob M.

Halbert, Michael C. and Fatmeh

Bond, Kinsey N. and Jason D.

Craig, Stefanie J. and Eric M.

Pickell, Tosha R. and Abraham

Godwin, Michelle E. and Robert L.

Legal separations granted

Guhl, Jennifer Y. and Benjamin M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jesse Farrar, 38; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Charles P. Renshaw, 41; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Amanda E. Wisener, Spokane; debts of $37,831.

Jennifer A. McDonald, Spokane; debts of $28,423.

James B. Gregg, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $195,941.

Steve Baergen, Spokane; debts of $202,970.

Eric R. Miller, Spokane Valley; debts of $51,203.

Pamela R. Leonard, Moses Lake; debts of $93,639.

Mark E. Aguilar, Jr., Quincy, Wash.; debts of $230,394.

Josie T. I. Del Torro, Chewelah; debts of $41,636.

Karla E. Toll, Spokane; debts of $85,396.

Russell W. Loewen, Spokane; debts of $11,250.

William D. McCartor, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $25,679.

Wage-earner petitions

Patricia A. Fetters and Donna J. Holler, Spokane; debts of $101,200.