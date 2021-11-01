Washington records
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 1, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Carson J. R. Townsend and Jasmine R. Dokken, both of Spokane Valley.
Leonard J. Lueck, of Spokane Valley, and Beth M. Largent, of Spokane.
Basir Fazli and Ksenia E., both of Liberty Lake.
Fernando Q. Cabrera and Rachel A. Wurn, both of Spokane.
Jason P. Martinez and Sophia R. Smith, both of Spokane.
Nathan T. Rossberg, of Martinez, Calif., and Kearan E. Nelson, of Spokane Valley.
Reed D. Hollensbe and Marissa R. Newman, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Marriage dissolutions granted
Speropoulos, Daniel F. and Larysa
Goode, Michelle J. and Johnny B.
Branden, Jared and Laci
Gumerman, Kesslee A. and Kurt R.
Hunter, Taffy L. and Mathison, Marty E.
Copeland, Amy D. and James E.
Stiller, Wayne A. and Tan, Ping
Evans, William K. and Jeana D.
Godoy, Sara Jo R. and Armando R.
Monson, Gwen A. and Michael C.
Shotts, Tabitha L. and Patrick J.
Osusky, Kyla K. and Jason R.
Segalla, Morgan N. and Jacob M.
Halbert, Michael C. and Fatmeh
Bond, Kinsey N. and Jason D.
Craig, Stefanie J. and Eric M.
Pickell, Tosha R. and Abraham
Godwin, Michelle E. and Robert L.
Legal separations granted
Guhl, Jennifer Y. and Benjamin M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Jesse Farrar, 38; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Charles P. Renshaw, 41; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Amanda E. Wisener, Spokane; debts of $37,831.
Jennifer A. McDonald, Spokane; debts of $28,423.
James B. Gregg, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $195,941.
Steve Baergen, Spokane; debts of $202,970.
Eric R. Miller, Spokane Valley; debts of $51,203.
Pamela R. Leonard, Moses Lake; debts of $93,639.
Mark E. Aguilar, Jr., Quincy, Wash.; debts of $230,394.
Josie T. I. Del Torro, Chewelah; debts of $41,636.
Karla E. Toll, Spokane; debts of $85,396.
Russell W. Loewen, Spokane; debts of $11,250.
William D. McCartor, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $25,679.
Wage-earner petitions
Patricia A. Fetters and Donna J. Holler, Spokane; debts of $101,200.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.