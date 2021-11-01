Cache Reset
Washington State/Oregon receives 7:30 p.m. kick time, will be broadcast on ESPN

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 1, 2021

Washington State Cougars linebacker Jahad Woods (13) and defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) celebrate during a game against BYU on Oct. 23 at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s first late game since Week 1 is a big one.

The Cougars will kick off against No. 7 Oregon at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, the school announced Monday.

The Pac-12 game at Eugene’s Autzen Stadium will be broadcast on ESPN.

“It’s a good thing,” WSU interim coach Jake Dickert said Monday. “We haven’t played (a late game) in a while, so that obviously means good things are happening for us and our team, and they deserve the moment.”

This installment of “Pac-12 After Dark” has major implications in the conference. With a win, WSU (5-4, 4-2) enters the driver’s seat of the Pac-12’s North Division and attains bowl eligibility.

The Cougs have won four of their past five games. They have a bye this weekend.

Oregon (7-1, 4-1) has been tested in recent weeks, but its only blemish is an overtime loss at Stanford on Oct. 2.

“We know the type of environment we’ll be walking into,” Dickert said. “We’ll be prepared for it. … It’ll be an exciting environment and one that these guys have played themselves into, to play meaningful football in November. That’s exactly what we set out for when we started this season and we’re in that moment now.”

WSU played eight straight afternoon games after opening its season with an 8 p.m. start time versus Utah State.

