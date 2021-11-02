The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Rain 44° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Coeur d’Alene couple die in head-on collision near Moscow

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 2, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A married couple from Coeur d’Alene were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning near Moscow, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Ernest H. Klemm, Jr., 87, and Vera M. Klemm, 89, were traveling south in a Toyota Camry on U.S. Highway 95 about 3 miles south of Moscow when Ernest Klemm, the driver, drove left of center and collided with a Chrysler Town & Country, ISP said.

The couple died at the scene. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a news release the cause of death was “multiple trauma” from the collision.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 42-year-old Lewiston man, was taken to a nearby hospital, ISP said.

ISP said Ernest Klemm was wearing a seat belt and did not indicate whether the other two people involved wore them.

Traffic on Highway 95 was blocked in both directions for about three hours.

ISP is investigating.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety