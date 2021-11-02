COVID-19 hospitalizations plateau in Washington

COVID hospitalizations have leveled off, but remain high in Washington state.

In the past two weeks, the number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide has hovered just above 1,000 patients.

As of Sunday, 1,026 patients were hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.

This plateau has hospital administrators on edge heading into the winter.

“We don’t know if cases will go up or down from here,” Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association, told reporters Monday.

The last time hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were this high was a year ago, when the governor and state health officials imposed more mitigation measures.

Now, vaccines are widely available, and those who are not vaccinated continue to be at high risk for hospitalization from the delta variant.

Unvaccinated 12- to 34-year-olds are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus compared to their fully vaccinated peers.

On Tuesday, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

While kids are less likely to become severely ill with COVID-19, some still do. The delta variant led to the largest increase in children ages 11 and younger testing positive for the virus in Washington.

“I encourage parents to vaccinate children as soon as possible,” Dr. John Hawes, a pediatrician with Swedish Health, told reporters Monday.

The risk to children of contracting COVID-19 remains higher than any risks associated with vaccination, Hawes added.

No serious side effects were reported in the Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial, and the CDC panel and agency will have to review the data to give the vaccine the go-ahead this week after the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use last week.

A look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and dozens of additional deaths.

Due to a data backlog, the district is reconciling COVID death data, and as of Monday, 956 Spokane County residents have died from COVID-19. The nearly 60 backlogged deaths reported Monday predominantly occurred during the delta surge in September and October.

There are 124 patients with the virus hospitalized in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and over the weekend. There are still 1,699 backlogged cases at the district. The district confirmed additional deaths.

There have been 617 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 139 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.