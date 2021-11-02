District playoff roundup: Lewis and Clark volleyball advances to District 8 crossover; Deer Park girls soccer takes NEA title

Roundup of Tuesday’s district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Lewis and Clark 3, Hanford 2: Abby Graves had 16 kills, and the visiting Tigers (8-9) came back from down two sets to none and beat the Falcons (7-11) in five sets in a District 8 play-in match.

Lilia Nicholson recorded 18 assists, and Sydney Pike added 17 digs for Lewis and Clark, which faces Richland (11-5) in a first-round match on Saturday.

Girls soccer

Deer Park 5, Freeman 3: Grace Martinson scored two goals and the Stags (16-1) beat the Scotties (12-7) to clinch the District 7 1A championship. Both teams qualified for state.

Livvy Moore added a goal and an assist for Deer Park, and Brooklyn Dryden scored a second-half goal.

Makayla Werner, Isabella Kiddo and Kaleigh Oyler scored for Freeman.

St. George’s 3, Reardan 0: The Dragons (6-6) shut out visiting Reardan (5-6-1) in the District 7 2B championship game. Both teams qualified for crossover games against District 6 on Saturday.