Man arrested after allegedly discharging firearm during Halloween home invasion in Spokane

A 37-year-old man is accused of discharging at least one round from a firearm during a home invasion Sunday in southeast Spokane.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to a residence near Celesta Avenue and Denver Street near Liberty Park for a reported burglary, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

The suspect, Travis C. Thompson, allegedly kicked in the door of the home, threatened the occupants with a firearm and discharged at least one bullet. No one was struck by the gunfire. Thompson also reportedly stole an occupant’s gun during the encounter.

Spokane police arrested Thompson, an 11-time convicted felon, a few hours after the incident on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

Police said the motivation for the incident has not been determined. It appeared Thompson was unknown to the occupants, and there are indications Thompson was seeking someone not associated with the location he burglarized.

Police recovered the occupant’s firearm along with other evidence linking Thompson to the incident, the release said.

Due to his criminal history, Thompson is prohibited from possessing firearms. His convictions include unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary and malicious mischief.

He is in Spokane County Jail with bond set at $150,000 , according to the jail roster.