Man, dog die in Airway Heights mobile home fire

A man and a dog died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Airway Heights.

Airway Heights Fire Department Deputy Chief Andres Steevens said crews were called at about 1:40 p.m. to a mobile home on fire on the corner of Ziegler Street and 12th Avenue. They extinguished the flames quickly and the fire was contained within the home, Steevens said.

He said two dogs survived the fire and no one else, besides the man, was home at the time of the blaze.

Steevens said the fire is under investigation and the man’s identity was withheld until family members were notified.

Art Delp, who lives across the street from the home that caught fire, said he spotted smoke coming from the house while he was trying to identify a dog running at large.

So, Delp said he knocked on the man’s door but no one answered. Delp’s wife, Raedine, called 911.

Art Delp said first responders arrived at the house in about five minutes. He said they brought the man outside and tried reviving him for about 45 minutes.

The Delps said they each met the man just one time.

“That’s pretty bad, though, when you see something like that in your own community,” Art Delp said.