Marketing and design company BrandCraft acquires Boise-based Carew Co.

BrandCraft, a Richland-based growth marketing agency with an office in Spokane, is expanding into Boise with its acquisition of Carew Co.

In an announcement Monday, BrandCraft indicated its acquisition of Carew will increase the Boise-based company’s production capabilities for design projects and add new digital marketing services.

“Adding Boise to our expansion is a big move in the right direction, and I couldn’t be happier with the team that we are bringing on board … We couldn’t make this move and be this confident in it without adding the Carew Co. team,” BrandCraft CEO Torey Azure said in a statement. “The Boise market is being added at the right time. I still see big demand in the Pacific Northwest.”

Carew owner Paul Carew will join BrandCraft as a creative director and lead revenue growth in the Boise market, according to the company release.

Carew founded Carew Co. in 2007. He is also founding president of the Idaho chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Artists, an adjunct professor at Boise State University and a board member for the Better Business Bureau.

Designers Thomas Walsh and Shailey Sievers will also join BrandCraft’s Boise office, which has four employees. The agency is planning to hire one additional employee for the Boise office.

BrandCraft has 21 employees in its Richland, Spokane and Boise offices.

“BrandCraft not only is a win-win for our clients, but we are joining a family of amazing humans who are creative at heart, value the strength of relationships, and are a perfect match for our agency values,” Carew said in a statement.

BrandCraft was founded 2012 as a design company, which added a digital marketing division in 2018. The company opened an office in Spokane in March at 821 W. Second Ave., Suite 201.