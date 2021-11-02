Prep roundup: Chloe Flerchinger helps Shadle Park volleyball sweep Rogers; Oakesdale advances in District 9 tourney

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Chloe Flerchinger had six kills and the Highlanders (9-5, 8-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-11, 0-9) 25-9, 25-22, 25-17 in a GSL 2A match. Bailee Jones added nine digs for Shadle Park. Malak Fakhreddin recorded 20 digs and two aces for Rogers.

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Nicole Avery had 14 kills and the Greyhounds (11-5, 8-1) swept the visiting Knights (4-11, 2-7) 25-14, 25-12, 25-9 in a GSL 2A match. Keleigh Myers added 33 assists and Lilly McNannay notched 15 digs and five aces for Pullman. Elizabeth Flahavin recorded 12 assists for East Valley.

Clarkston 3, West Valley 2: Maggie Ogden had 18 kills and four aces and the visiting Bantams (5-10, 4-5) beat the Eagles (8-7, 5-4) 27-25, 14-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-13 in a GSL 2A match. Leah Copeland added four aces and 19 digs for Clarkston. Hannah Herford led West Valley with 14 kills.

Oakesdale 3, DeSales 0: Gianna Anderson had 12 kills, seven digs and five aces and the Nighthawks (18-0) beat the visiting Irish (0-9) 25-8, 25-8, 25-11 in the first round of the District 9 1B tournament.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Touchet 0: Ashlynn Archer had 12 kills and seven blocks and the Eagles (12-2) swept Touchet (3-2) 25-5, 25-10, 25-18 in the first round of the District 9 1B tournament. Sophie Larson added 11 aces and eight digs for St. John Endicott-Lacrosse.

Pomeroy 3, Liberty Christian 1: The Pirates (7-6) beat the Patriots (8-5) 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16 in the first round of the District 9 1B tournament.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Sunnyside Christian 0: The Vikings (7-5) swept the Knights (5-5) 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 in the first round of the District 9 1B tournament.