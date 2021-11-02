Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Put others first

A recent scuffle about who could attend a small gathering because of vaccination status has saddened me and at the same time, clarified what this political divide is really all about.

It’s not about science. The science is indisputable. Anyone who tells you otherwise is making a buck by spreading misinformation (like TV commentators and a few rogue clinicians who are losing their licenses for doing so).

It’s not about freedom of choice. I have the right to exercise my free will right up to the point where it infringes upon yours. A society based on personal liberty does not mean that everyone gets to run around doing whatever they want, throwing caution to the wind, without deeply affecting the lives of others.

It is about kindness to others; about being sensitive and respectful. Someone can look well on the outside and be sick with disease on the inside. Instead of disclosing their health history to strangers, they simply ask, “Are you vaccinated?” If you believed that you’d die if you were exposed to COVID-19, you’d ask too. You wouldn’t knowingly spend time with people who were unvaccinated.

It is about extending grace. Do you go on offense when someone criticizes your mother? Some people can’t take the vaccine for legitimate reasons. Your friend might feel personally attacked because they weren’t lucky enough to get the vaccine.

Getting vaccinated if you can is about choosing kindness over politics and putting others first. That’s what it’s all about.

Karen Jiggins

Spokane

 

