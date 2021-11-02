Spokane County voters have until 8 p.m. to vote on Election Day

Would-be voters have until 8 p.m. to get their ballots to the Spokane County Election Office or an official ballot box.

Ballots for Tuesday’s election must be postmarked Nov. 2 in order to count. The Spokane County Elections Office at 1033 W. Gardner Ave. and a voter services center at CenterPlace Event Center in Spokane Valley, 2426 N. Discovery Place, will be open until 8 p.m. for voters to cast ballots, register and receive replacement ballots.

Ballots mailed and postmarked after Tuesday will not be counted.

A full list of Spokane County drop box locations can be found at the county’s elections website, spokanecounty.org/187/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations.

Tuesday’s ballot features 36 contested races, including two seats on the Spokane City Council and four on the Spokane Valley City Council. Contested school board positions for the Spokane, Nine Mile Falls, Mead, Central Valley, Cheney, East Valley and West Valley school districts are also on the ballot.

Polling places in Kootenai County will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Contests there include positions on local school boards, the mayor’s office in both Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene as well as seats on the city councils of both cities.

Absentee ballots must also be returned to the election office by 8 p.m. in order to count in Tuesday’s election in Kootenai County. Voters must sign the affidavit on the back of the return envelope in order to cast their ballot.

Election results are expected late from Kootenai County on Tuesday. Results will be published in The Spokane Daily Chronicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Turnout in Spokane County on Monday evening stood at about 24%. First returns are expected after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.