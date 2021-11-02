Washington record

By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William R. Bryant and Amber L. Allert, both of Spokane.

Joseph R. Reeder and Janina D. Adams, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Andres M. Ruelas and Lizeth Golubev, both of Spokane Valley.

Dereck E. Haskell and Nicole R. Marcum, both of Tekoa, Wash.

Leandro J. Ferrira and Maria R. Da Silva, both of Post Falls.

Steven A. Giardina and Christina N. Mora, both of Liberty Lake.

Andrew G. Richards and Melanie E. Christensen, both of Spokane.

John R. Schara and Kaitlyn A. Oxford, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

McDonald, Danielle L. and Bruce A.

Brady, Ann B. and Peter C.

Legal separations granted

Rothmund, Windy L. and Charles J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

David E. Richards, 31; $15 fine, 63 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, residential burglary-domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence, third-degree assault and two counts of violation of a no-contact order.

Anthony L. Williams, 62; 45 months in a prison-based alternative, 45 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft-domestic violence, third-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Dustin T. Henneman, 25; $15 fine, 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Cody F. Johnson, 29; restitution to be determined, 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Richard A. Brown, three days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Monther A. A. M. Kammona, 65; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Brandon M. Shatto, 36; $1,290.44 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Joel A. L. Young, 21; one month in jail with credit given for one month served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kara Galbraith, 24; restitution to be determined, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Alfred L. Chavez, 46; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, fourth-degree assault amended to harassment-domestic violence.

Desiree L. Peterson, 53; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.