Bake Squad Bake Sale at Breaüxdoo Bakery rises up

Halloween has come and gone for another year, but Breaüxdoo Bakery owner Gage Lang and a few of his fellow bakers at Three Birdies Bakery and Lucky Lady Bread are making sure all the sweet treats stick around for a while longer.

Inspired in part by the Kendall Yards Night Market, they came up with the Bake Squad Bake Sale. At these pop-up events – Lang plans to make it a monthly event – local bakers will set up shop side-by-side at Breaüxdoo (rhymes with “voodoo”) Bakery to sell a wide variety of baked goods.

“Just about anything you can imagine,” Lang said, mentioning the growing list of businesses continuing to get involved.

“Obviously, it’s been a rough year with COVID for a majority of the smaller (bakeries) like Three Birdies and Lucky Lady Bread and with Kendall Yards (shutting down) two weeks early, so that was kind of the first spur of the idea,” he said.

So far, Bake Squad Bake Sale has been a runaway success. Part indoors, part outdoors, the inaugural Oct. 17 sale was scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m., but the event was sold out before 2 p.m.

In addition to Breaüxdoo, Three Birdies Bakery and Lucky Lady Bread, the list of participating businesses include Chaps Diner & Bakery, Bean & Pie, Sparkles Bakeshop, Hope’s Mini Cookies, Jordy & the Macs, Bake My Day, John Dough and MKMobile Coffee.

“And this next one … I can’t even tell you how many (we’ll have),” Lang said. “It’s gonna be a pretty big event.”

The next two Bake Squad Bake Sales will run from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 19 at Breaüxdoo Bakery, 14109 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley. For more information, call (509) 290-6389 and visit breauxdoobakery.com.

For now, the event will remain focused on supporting “micro bakeries,” but in the future, Lang hopes to incorporate a component for local charities, as well.

“It’s just literally ‘community over competition’ is what we call it,” he said. “So to every bakery – it doesn’t matter what you sell – just show up and set up shop.”

To inquire about participating in future Bake Squad Bake Sales, contact Lang at gage@breauxdoobakery.com.