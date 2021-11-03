The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Lewiston man dies in single-car crash south of Spokane

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 3, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A Lewiston resident died Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 195 6 miles south of Spokane.

Benjamin J. Rupnick, 33, was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he later died, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Rupnick’s 1998 Chevy S-10 pickup truck was north on U.S. 195 when it went off the left side of the road and down an embankment, rolling several times, according to WSP. Rupnick did not have a seat belt on and was thrown from the vehicle, WSP said.

